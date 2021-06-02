CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $33.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00283096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00187732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.61 or 0.01066342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,149.95 or 1.00048973 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00033023 BTC.

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

