CryptoVerificationCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $316,207.03 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $316,207.03 and approximately $52.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

