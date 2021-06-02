CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: EVD) recently:

5/26/2021 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/26/2021 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.50 ($73.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.86 ($1.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €57.04 ($67.11). 92,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a one year high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

