CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.63 or 0.00189113 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $538,008.19 and approximately $4,178.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00187413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.01076725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.24 or 1.00123005 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032439 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

