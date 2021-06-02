Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,857,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

