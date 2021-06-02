Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 3,585 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.45. The company has a market capitalization of $366.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.