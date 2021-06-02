Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 6,744 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

ABT traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 123,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,361. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

