Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,204 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.28.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.77. 25,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,070. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.