Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 87,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 928.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,078,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,843,000 after buying an additional 973,593 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,519,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

