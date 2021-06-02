Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

