CUTcoin Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $23.50 million and $425.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00074231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00281080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008877 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,215,418 coins and its circulating supply is 138,215,418 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

