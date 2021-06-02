CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVSI. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

