CWV Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $6,103.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00283293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.94 or 0.01198319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,844.43 or 1.00123055 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032673 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

