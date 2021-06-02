Cyclone Protocol Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $948.83 or 0.02506998 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and $1.23 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010003 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016623 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,324 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.