Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider David Cragg Sells 14,999 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. 926,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,024. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after acquiring an additional 851,128 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

