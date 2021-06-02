DAD (DAD) Market Cap Achieves $54.99 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $54.99 million and approximately $236,576.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00083058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.01049021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.74 or 0.09702635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00053654 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,283,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

