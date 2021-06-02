Dai Market Cap Reaches $4.68 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and $323.84 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00081408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.84 or 0.01016133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09513948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,679,734,851 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,734,363 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

