Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 349.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

