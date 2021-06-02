Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

