Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

