Dakota Wealth Management Sells 6,463 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

