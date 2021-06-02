Dakota Wealth Management Takes $1.44 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,145 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.90.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

