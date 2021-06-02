Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

