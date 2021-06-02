Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.96 and last traded at $75.52. 22,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,792,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $171,431,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

