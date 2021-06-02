Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DARE shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

