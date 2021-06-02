Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DKDCU) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.10. 269,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 87,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.