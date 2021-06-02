Datamine (DAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $158,466.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Datamine has a market capitalization of $751,389.39 and $158,466.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00126178 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002587 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.14 or 0.00895781 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,320,976 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

