Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 500 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. 1,240,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at $49,480,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $40,500,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at $32,867,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

