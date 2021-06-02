Datum (DAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,005.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Datum has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $50,005.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00081939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.01026244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.84 or 0.09526733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

