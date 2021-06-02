David Forde Buys 48,092 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider David Forde bought 48,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £118,306.32 ($154,567.96).

Shares of CCR stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 249.60 ($3.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,047. C&C Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.97. The firm has a market cap of £777.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20.

Get C&C Group alerts:

CCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of C&C Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital downgraded C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.