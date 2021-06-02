Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.43. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 17,256 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $55.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.
About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
