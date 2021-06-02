Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.43. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 17,256 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $55.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

