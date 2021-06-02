DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Update

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 3.57.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.