DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $7.58 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $9,198.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00057955 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,501,455 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

