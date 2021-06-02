Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,290 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $5.29 on Wednesday, hitting $359.32. 47,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.49. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

