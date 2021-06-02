DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.72

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $435,163.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00284522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00186784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.56 or 0.01206621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,454.05 or 0.99640501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032524 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,694,932 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

