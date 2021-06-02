DeFiSocial Gaming Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00286103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00188165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.01257709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.46 or 1.00531087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032768 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

