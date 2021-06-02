Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.89 or 0.00539215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00023238 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.27 or 0.01360076 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.