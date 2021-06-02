DEJAVE (DJV) Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $95.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for about $713.39 or 0.01896774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00286692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00187996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.17 or 0.01045375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,575.04 or 0.99905857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00033164 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

