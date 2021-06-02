Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Up 0.8%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 248.10 ($3.24). Approximately 1,734,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,585,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.10 ($3.22).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.