Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) shares rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

