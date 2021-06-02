Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.