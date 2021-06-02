Delphy (DPY) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $617,793.68 and $28,486.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00081174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.01024093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.80 or 0.09522501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

