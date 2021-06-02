Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Trading Down 3.1%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 11,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 52,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

