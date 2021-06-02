DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Down 81.5% This Week

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00126459 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002558 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00883645 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

