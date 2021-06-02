Dero Price Hits $3.83 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Dero has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $40.69 million and $543,243.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00010236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.50 or 0.07204311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.72 or 0.01856792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00494890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00181249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.32 or 0.00781284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00484228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00438225 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,624,654 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

