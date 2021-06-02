Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $375.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.56.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.20. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $196.10 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.