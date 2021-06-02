Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $240,865.64 and approximately $223.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

