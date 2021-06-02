Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers Sells 1,500 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 16,377,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,065,098. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

