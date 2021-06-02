DFI.Money (YFII) Price Tops $1,936.09 on Major Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for $1,936.09 or 0.05131742 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $74.73 million and $29.40 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.19 or 0.01028913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.19 or 0.09576988 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051758 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.