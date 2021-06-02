DFSocial Gaming 24 Hour Volume Reaches $107,437.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $303.05 or 0.00805772 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $107,437.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00286692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00187996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.17 or 0.01045375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,575.04 or 0.99905857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00033164 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.